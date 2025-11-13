Dude OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s Latest Hit

The much-loved romantic comedy ‘Dude’, directed by newcomer Keerthiswaran, is set to charm audiences once again as it arrives on Netflix on November 14, 2025. The film, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, first hit theaters on October 17, 2025, during Diwali and went on to become a box-office favourite. Netflix announced its OTT premiere with a quirky caption: “One DUDE, one thousand problems, no solutions.” The film will stream in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, reaching a wider audience across India.

Featuring a strong supporting cast that includes R. Sarathkumar, Rohini, Hridhu Haroon, Aishwarya Sharma, Dravid Selvam, and Neha Shetty, ‘Dude’ stands out for its vibrant performances and technical finesse. Sai Abhyankar’s music, Nikketh Bommi’s cinematography, and Bharath Vikraman’s editing add polish to Keerthiswaran’s directorial debut. Production design by Latha Naidu, costumes by Poonima Ramasamy, and art direction by P.L. Subendar contribute to the film’s lively visual tone.

The story follows cousins Agan and Kural, who run an event planning company. Despite professional success, they struggle with family expectations, emotional conflicts, and societal pressure. The film explores love, relationships, and personal growth with a humorous twist, resonating strongly with today’s youth.

‘Dude’ emerged a massive hit, crossing Rs 100 crore within ten days. As per Sacnilk, it collected Rs 72.2 crore in India and Rs 113.25 crore worldwide, marking Pradeep Ranganathan’s third consecutive blockbuster after ‘Love Today’ and ‘Dragon’. With its OTT debut, the film is set to entertain audiences all over again.