Jovika Vijaykumar, Manjula’s Granddaughter, Debuts as Harini in Agadha

Carrying forward a rich cinematic legacy, Jovika Vijay Kumar — the granddaughter of yesteryear star Manjula — is all set to make her acting debut with the upcoming film Agadha. She is the daughter of actress Vanitha Vijayakumar.

Manjula was once a leading heroine across Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema, starring in several successful films alongside legends like N. T. Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Krishna, and Sobhan Babu. Her impressive filmography includes classics such as Manushulanta Okkate, Magadu, Neram Naadi Kaadu Aakali Di, Dorababu, Bangaru Bommalu, Mahakavi Kshetrayya, Mayadari Malligadu, Rakta Sambandhalu, Manchi Manushulu, and Picchi Maraju.

Continuing this legacy, director MS Raju — who earlier introduced Vanitha as an actress with Devi — is now launching Jovika in Agadha. In the film, she plays a character named Harini.

The makers unveiled Jovika’s character poster today, presenting her in a striking and evocative look. Set against a misty, rain-soaked ancient backdrop, her appearance exudes both innocence and hidden strength. Her expressive eyes hint at a character deeply connected to the film’s mystical and spiritual undertones.

All promotional material released so far has highlighted the intense and intriguing nature of Agadha. The film is written and directed by M. S. Raju and produced by Kashi Vishalakshi Balusu under the banner of Sri Adi Varaha Productions on a grand scale.

With an extensive 85-day shoot, elaborate set work, and nearly 45 minutes of visual effects, the team is confident that Agadha will deliver a unique cinematic experience. The film is being simultaneously made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, and is currently in the post-production stage.