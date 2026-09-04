Dharmasthala Niyojakavargam Review and Rating

Dharmasthala Niyojakavargam is a Telugu political action drama directed by Jai Gnana Prabha Thota. The movie stars Suman, Sai Kumar, Rajeev Kanakala, Kasturi, Nataraj, Rayamcha Kokkuru, Vithika Sheru, Varun Sandesh, Raja Ravindra, Shafi and others. It was released in theatres on September 4, 2026.

The film talks about drug abuse among students and how politics can affect society. It also shows the fight of a common man against a powerful politician.

Dharmasthala Niyojakavargam Story

Sai Kumar plays Bairraju, a senior politician who has won the MLA election seven times. He is a very powerful leader in the Dharmasthala constituency and believes that nobody can defeat him.

In the same area, Vasudev and Kasturi run a college. However, the college is also being used for illegal drug activities. Drugs are supplied to students through Vishwa, played by Shiv Kumar. Many students slowly become addicted.

Arundhati, played by Vithika Sheru, works as a lecturer at the college. She notices what is happening and decides to fight against the people involved in the drug business. Students Badri and Eesha also support her.

Things take a serious turn when Badri is brutally murdered.

Badri's father Eeshwaraiah, played by Suman, is a simple tea seller. After learning about his son's death, he decides to enter politics. He takes on Bairraju in the election.

Eeshwaraiah does not have money or political power like Bairraju. However, he has the support of students and ordinary people.

The rest of the story is about whether Eeshwaraiah can defeat the powerful MLA. The movie also shows how he fights for justice for his son and tries to bring a change to the constituency.

How Is the Movie?

Political movies usually work well when they have a strong story and interesting characters. Dharmasthala Niyojakavargam picks a relevant topic and combines it with politics and action.

The film focuses on the serious problem of drugs among youngsters. The director also tries to show how young people can be affected by bad influences.

The first half mainly takes place around the college. It shows students becoming addicted to drugs and Arundhati's fight against the college management.

The death of a student and Badri's murder bring an important change to the story. The interval point creates interest and makes viewers curious about the second half.

The second half focuses more on politics. Eeshwaraiah enters the political field and takes on Bairraju.

His election campaign and fight against the powerful politician are among the better parts of the movie. The scenes involving Eeshwaraiah taking revenge for his son's death also work well.

The movie also talks about the importance of voting. A scene involving Varun Sandesh explains why every vote matters in a democracy.

However, the main problem is that many parts of the story are easy to guess. Some scenes follow a familiar political movie pattern, so the story may not surprise viewers.

Performances

Suman does a good job as Eeshwaraiah. His character is simple at first but becomes stronger after his son's death. His role gets more importance in the second half.

Sai Kumar is convincing as Bairraju. He brings the right attitude to the role of a powerful politician. However, the character may feel familiar because Sai Kumar has played similar roles before.

Rajeev Kanakala and Kasturi perform well as the negative characters.

Nataraj makes an impression as Badri. He plays the student role naturally. Rayamcha Kokkuru also gives a good performance.

Shiv Kumar is suitable for the role of the young villain. Varun Sandesh, Raja Ravindra, Shafi, Satyaprakash and Kalakeya Prabhakar also do justice to their roles.

Music and Technical Aspects

Mahaveer Elender has provided the music for the movie. The songs written by Chandrabose suit the situations in the story. Some of the lyrics also carry a social message.

The cinematography by Venkata Hanuma is good and gives the movie a suitable look.

The editing could have been better. Some scenes in the first half could have been shortened to make the movie faster and more engaging.

The production quality is good, and the makers have presented the film with decent production values.

Final Verdict

Dharmasthala Niyojakavargam is a political action drama that deals with drugs, student problems, politics and revenge.

The movie has a relevant subject and some good performances, especially from Suman and Sai Kumar. The second half is more interesting because of the political battle between Eeshwaraiah and Bairraju.

However, the predictable story and slow portions in the first half reduce the overall impact.

If you enjoy political dramas with social messages and action, this movie may be worth checking out.