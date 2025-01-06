January 2025 OTT Releases: Sookshmadarshini to Viduthalai 2

With the arrival of a new year, OTT platforms this January 2025 are all buzzing with new content. Fresh titles to stream from heart-warming dramas to high-octane thrillers are on hand. Let's see which are the most eagerly awaited ones in the line, streaming across Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, and others.

Tamil Cinema on OTT

For those who follow Tamil cinema, they have quite a few interesting options streaming across various popular platforms.

Jolly O Gymkhana (Aha)

"Jolly O Gymkhana" with Prabhu Deva and Madonna Sebastian is a weird black comedy, a mixture of comedy and suspense. Despite the mixed reviews, this film's unusual plot has gained many viewers' attention.

Viduthalai Part 2 (ZEE5)

The second part of "Viduthalai" by Vetrimaaran is a powerful sequel with a resistance and moral dilemma. With Soori and Vijay Sethupathi, it is visually stunning and an evocative score.

Uppu Puli Kaaram (Disney+ Hotstar)

There's this deep love for "Uppu Puli Karam", which is a heart-wrenching Tamil web series, in the way an old couple runs an eatery; however, this busy eatery does not want the son arrives, but it happens from his father's past life when long-hidden secrets come to life.

Sorgavaasal (Netflix)

This poignant prison drama is there, with RJ Balaji and how the movie tells us about his character in redemptive resiliency.

Malayalam Cinema on OTT

Malayalam film lovers can await a few very interesting releases that will be coming on popular platforms.

Sookshmadarshini (ZEE5)

"Sookshmadarshini" is a suspenseful mystery thriller that explores the suspense surrounding the arrival of a new family in a close-knit neighbourhood.

All We Imagine As Light (Disney+ Hotstar)

"All We Imagine As Light" by Payal Kapadia, is an exquisite exploration of migration, sisterhood, and resilience.

Mura (Amazon Prime Video)

For action thriller lovers, "Mura" directed by Muhammad Musthafa is an intense film about a group of young men who try to steal something most daringly.

International Releases on OTT

January is also marked by international titles released on popular OTT platforms.

Gladiator II (Prime Video)

This is the sequel to the iconic Gladiator, which picks up 16 years after Maximus' sacrifice, this time focusing on his son Lucius' quest for revenge.

Missing You (Netflix)

Based on the novel by Harlan Coben, "Missing You" is a dark and suspenseful thriller that follows Detective Kat Donovan as she uncovers a web of secrets, murder, and betrayal.

Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever (Netflix)

This intriguing documentary follows Bryan Johnson, a tech mogul on a mission to defy ageing and live forever.

With so much new content streaming on OTT platforms, never before has been such a good time to just huddle in with your favourite shows and movies. More on the latest ones soon!

