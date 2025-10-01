Idli Kadai OTT Release Date: Dhanush’s Movie to Stream on Netflix After Theatrical Run

Dhanush’s much-awaited film Idli Kadai has finally hit the big screens. The drama entertainer, directed by Dhanush himself, is receiving a decent response from audiences despite mixed reviews. Now, reports regarding its OTT release have started doing the rounds.

OTT Release Details of Idli Kadai

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Netflix has bagged the digital streaming rights of Idli Kadai. The film, which is currently running in theaters, is expected to premiere on the platform in November after completing a four-week theatrical run.

A Blend of City and Rural Life

Idli Kadai combines comedy, drama, and action while exploring family relationships and questions of personal identity. The story, inspired by Dhanush’s childhood experiences, reflects both city and rural life. At the film’s audio launch, the actor-director revealed that the narrative is based on real-life characters with an imaginative script.

Audiences have also shared their early reactions on social media. One viewer tweeted:

“#IdliKadai started with a parallel cut between city & rural life … slowly moved into deep emotions in the first 30 mins. So far, looking good #Dhanush.”

Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Dhanush, who plays multiple roles, the film also features Arun Vijay, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, and Sathya Raj in pivotal roles. Idli Kadai has been released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, aiming to capture a wider audience across regions.

With its theatrical run underway and OTT premiere lined up, fans of Dhanush are eager to see how Idli Kadai performs both on the big screen and in the digital space.