Nayanthara’s First Look from Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Released

The makers of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi and directed by Anil Ravipudi, have unveiled the first look poster of Nayanthara as Sasirekha.

In the poster, Nayanthara appears in a yellow saree with traditional jewelry and holds a black-handled umbrella, with festive decorations in the background. Her role is said to be crucial to the film’s storyline.

Produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens along with Sushmita Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments, the film is presented by Archana. The makers have planned a special announcement tomorrow on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

Earlier, the team released the first look of Chiranjeevi. The film also features music by Bheems Ceciroleo, cinematography by Sameer Reddy, editing by Tammiraju, and art direction by AS Prakash. The story is co-written by S. Krishna and G. Adi Narayana, with S. Krishna also serving as the executive producer.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is scheduled for release during Sankranthi 2026.