Netflix’s Bon Appetit, Your Majesty Ends: Did Ji-yeong and Yi Heon Reunite?

The wait is over! Netflix has officially released the final episode of 2025’s highest-rated K-drama, Bon Appetit, Your Majesty. The fantasy-royal-romance series has become a global sensation, now ranking as the seventh highest-rated drama in tvN history, surpassing hits like Vincenzo, Crash Course in Romance, and Hospital Playlist. Fans are flocking to watch the finale—and many are asking: did it end on a happy note? And will there be a second season?

What Happened in the Bon Appetit, Your Majesty Finale?

The finale took viewers on an emotional rollercoaster. What started as a royal romance and culinary drama escalated into intense palace intrigue. Grand Prince Jeseon made a final power grab, orchestrating a mutiny, kidnapping Yeon Ji-yeong, and forcing the Queen Dowager to declare her child the new ruler—all part of his plan to seize control.

Meanwhile, King Yi Heon (Lee Chae-min) risked everything to save Ji-yeong. The truth about his mother’s death came to light—she was poisoned, orchestrated by his father and grandmother. Just as rage threatened to consume him, Ji-yeong intervened, preventing him from becoming the tyrant history would falsely remember.

The emotional climax arrived when Ji-yeong took a sword wound meant for the King. Her act of love triggered the magical recipe book Mangunro, sending her back to present-day Seoul. She awoke in a hospital with a scar on her neck.

Back in modern times, Ji-yeong rebuilt her life as a Michelin-starred chef. She was reunited with modern-day versions of her old royal kitchen team—believed to be their descendants—and began fusing traditional palace recipes with her contemporary culinary style.

Then came the twist fans had been hoping for: a mysterious customer critiqued her menu, only to be overruled by another guest—revealed to be Yi Heon, who had crossed time to find her. Their emotional reunion culminates in a heartfelt kiss, fulfilling his promise to her across time.

The epilogue shows Yi Heon cooking bibimbap for Ji-yeong—a quiet, domestic moment confirming that their story truly ended happily.

Is Bon Appetit, Your Majesty Season 2 Happening?

Unfortunately for fans, there will be no Season 2. The creators have confirmed that the series was always planned as a limited show, with a complete storyline from start to finish. But with its satisfying conclusion, memorable characters, and magical storytelling, Bon Appetit, Your Majesty has already earned a permanent place in viewers’ hearts.