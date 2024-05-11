Here's Why Sai Pallavi Rejected an Offer Worth Rs 2 Crore

South Indian actress Sai Pallavi recently turned down a lucrative offer worth Rs 2 crore to endorse a product. The actress, known for her strong principles, refused the endorsement deal because such products often result in side effects.

Despite the substantial remuneration, Pallavi upheld her stance against promoting products that could harm consumers. This is not the actress's first rejection of an endorsement offer on ethical grounds.

Pallavi is highly selective when it comes to choosing her roles. She avoids glamorous parts and favours characters that showcase her acting prowess. The actress has repeatedly stated her commitment to taking on roles that align with her principles.

Pallavi's acting journey has been remarkable since her debut in the Malayalam film 'Premam'. Although she comes from a medical background, her acting talents earned her praise from the start. She has appeared in various films across the Telugu, Tamil, and other industries.

Pallavi is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut 'Ramayan,' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, leaked pictures of her portraying the character of Sita surfaced online that captivated fans. Her upcoming projects include 'Thandel' opposite Naga Chaitanya and the Tamil film 'Amaran' alongside Sivakarthikeyan.