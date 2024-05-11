Ashutosh Rana Reacts To His Viral Deepfake Video

Popular Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana recently made headlines when a video of him taking sides with a political party went viral. The star from ‘Fighter’ in an exclusive with India Today expressed his concerns about how one’s face can be added to any video, in turn leading to character assassination. The actor continues by saying that when that does happen, he will only be answerable to his wife, kids, parents, and guru. The actor continues to warn us and asks us to be cautious with how Artificial Intelligence is developing each day.

However, Ashutosh Rana isn’t the only celebrity who has fallen prey to the concept of morphed and ‘Deepfake’ content. Ranveer Singh who played the lead role in his recent film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ was found to be criticizing the government in a viral video earlier that was morphed. Ranveer was seen pushing people to vote “Nyaay” (justice) in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. After the viral video was proved to be morphed and fake, the actor, on his X handle shared his concerns and asked the people to be safe from ‘Deepfake’.

Hero Aamir Khan was another victim of such an activity, the police were quick to react and had taken action and registered an FIR against the person responsible. Telugu actress, Samantha was also a victim of such morphed content, but her viral photo was used not in the case of promoting a political party but to defame the actress. Tollywood star Rashmika Mandanna also fell prey to obscene deep fake videos that were used to portray her in a wrong sense to gain attention.