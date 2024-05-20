Here's how fans around the world celebrated Jr.NTR's B'Day

Jr NTR turns 41 today and fans worldwide made an effort to wish the star. The 'RRR' star's birthday witnessed the release of the first single 'Fear Song' from his upcoming film, 'Devara'. The composition by Anirudh Ravichander is already trending on the internet. Social media saw the song and its posters spread while wishing the actor well.

In Ballari, Karnataka, bike rallies were conducted in large numbers. Fans were seen waving yellow flags with Jr.NTR's photo on it. It was celebrated like a festival.

NTR having Huge Fan base in Ballari.. Celebrations Begins 💥💥#FearSong @tarak9999pic.twitter.com/NHn08F2Ww8 — Jr NTR Fan Club (@JrNTRFC) May 19, 2024

The IPL match between SRH and PBKS in Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad had a glimpse of the trailer from 'Devara' played during the innings.

The celebration wasn't restricted to the country's borders as fans from Japan shared photos and videos of them cutting cakes and decorating their houses for the occasion.

A worldwide festival is what was on display for the 'Man of Masses', Jr NTR. This is a testament to what the actor has achieved through hard work and talent. His period action blockbuster hit, 'RRR' was praised worldwide for the actors, direction, and much more.

On the work front, apart from his much-awaited 'Devara: Part One', his fans are looking forward to his debut in Bollywood with 'War 2' starring Bollywood megastar, Hrithik Roshan.