Ambani Ne Bana Di Jodi: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding witnessed several dance performances from the Bollywood A-listers and others. However, the fans are going ga-ga over the moves of cricketer Hardik Pandya and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. They danced to some entertaining music during the wedding function like there is no tomorrow.

Hardik Pandya, who recently made a remarkable turnaround during the T20 World Cup tournament, and his model wife Natasa Stankovic were in the news for divorce rumours. Everyone congratulated the Team India members but his wife didn’t congratulate Hardik. Now, the news is that she’s moved back to Serbia along with her son Agastya Pandya. Ananya and her actor boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur parted their ways in March this year.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Ananya Panday’s dance video has caught the eye of social media users. They are now linking the cricketer with the Bollywood actress. Netizens feel that their vibes at the wedding totally matched as they infused life into the ‘baraatis’ dance.

A social media users commented that ‘ Rab ne bana di jodi❎ Ambani ne bana di jodi✅ ‘ while another said, ‘Two broken heart enjoy at wedding.’ Other comments were, 'Honestly they look really good together 🥹🩵 and Hardik and ananaya pandey ka dance mast 🔥❤️