There are rumors of tension between Stylish Star Allu Arjun and director Sukumar regarding the much-anticipated Pushpa 2. The film's release was postponed from August to December, and reports suggest that Sukumar may be responsible for the delay.

Apparently, one month of shooting remains, leading to a halt in production. While the reasons are unclear, some reports indicate Allu Arjun's frustration with the delay despite his commitment to the Pushpa franchise for over three years. He is reportedly ready to resume shooting, but the project seems to be on Sukumar's end.

Resuming in August could potentially wrap filming by September. This would allow Sukumar ample time for post-production, particularly editing, which would benefit the film's promotional efforts. The film will be released on December 6th, 2024.