Differences Between Dil Raju & Shankar?

All is reportedly not well between producer Dil Raju and ace director Shankar. As per various reports, Dil Raju is upset with Shankar over the delay in shooting Ram Charan's Game Changer and thus increasing the film's production cost.

On the other hand, director Shankar has some long pending portions of Kamal Haasan's Bharateeyudu 2 (Indian 2). Shankar took a break from Game Changer and moved onto the shoot of Bharateeyudu. This also further upset producer Dil Raju. Hence, some key action episodes of Ram Charan's Game Changer were reportedly overseen by director Sailesh Kolanu of Hit fame. Sailesh is a director from Dil Raju compound. This is why some action scenes are said to be monitored by Sailesh and the news spread like wildfire in industry circles.

Shankar is very particular about every aspect of his filmmaking. He usually monitors his song-shootings personally unlike some other directors who leave the task to dance choreographers and fights to action choreographers. But what happened with Game Changer action scenes are setting tongues wagging. Whether these are just rumours or any truth behind, only Dil Raju and Shankar could clarify. For now, reports of differences between Dil Raju and Shankar are widely the talking point.