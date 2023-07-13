Naseeruddin Shah's wait for daughter's birth certificate gets longer

Aligarh, July 13 (IANS) Well-known actor Naseeruddin Shah has been waiting endlessly for the birth certificate of his daughter, Heeba.The actor had applied for it through one of his professor friends at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), but the letter to the civic body did not have the prerequisites required for issuance of birth certificate, said officials.

The application was sent to the office of birth registration department at Aligarh Nagar Nigam (ANN), seeking the birth certificate of Heeba Shah, who was born at Teeka Ram Nursing Home in Aligarh on August 20, 1970.

A faculty member at the AMU, who had been pursuing the matter with the ANN, was informed about the steps required for a fresh application and that a blood relative of the person whose birth certificate is sought would be required to come and apply for it.

Raj Kishore Prasad, UP Nagar Ayukt at Aligarh Nagar Nigam, said, "There are certain rules and regulations, which require that the application needs to be moved by someone in blood relation of the person whose birth certificate is sought."

The Nagar Nigam sought an explanation as to why the birth certificate was required after 53 years. Civic officials also asked for Heeba Shah's school certificate stating her age and an affidavit citing the ground for application.

"The professor taking up the matter in Aligarh has been informed about the formalities needed to be undertaken through a fresh application," said Prasad.

Ravi Shankar, sub divisional magistrate at Kol in Aligarh, said, "The application lacked the required documents and hence it was returned for proper compliance."

Naseeruddin Shah is an alumnus of AMU and had lived in Aligarh.

Later, his brother, Zameeruddin Shah, became vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University.

