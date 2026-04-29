Dacoit OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Adivi Sesh’s Crime Drama Online

The movie Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is a romantic crime drama that recently released in theatres and received a positive response from the audience.

The film is directed by Shaniel Deo and tells a story that mixes love, crime, and intense emotions. After its theatrical run, the movie is now preparing for its OTT release.

The digital streaming rights of the film have been taken by Netflix. As per reports, Dacoit is expected to start streaming from May 8, 2026, in multiple languages. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

The film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang, and is presented by Annapurna Studios. The music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, while the background score is given by Gyaani.

Along with the lead actors, the movie also features well-known actors like Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla in important roles.

Overall, Dacoit is a mix of romance and crime with strong performances, and its upcoming OTT release will give more viewers a chance to watch the film from home.