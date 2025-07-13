Chiranjeevi’s Heartfelt Tribute to Kota Srinivasa Rao: We Started Together with Pranam Khareedu

The Telugu film industry has lost one of its most treasured icons with the passing of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, a towering figure whose impact on Indian cinema is beyond measure. Tributes have been pouring in from across the country, but none more heartfelt than from Megastar Chiranjeevi, who shared a deep personal and professional bond with Kota Garu.

In an emotional statement, Chiranjeevi reflected on their journey, saying: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Kota Srinivasa Rao Garu — a truly remarkable and versatile actor. He was a complete artist in every sense.”

Chiranjeevi revealed a personal connection to their beginnings, recalling how their careers launched simultaneously: “Our cinematic journeys began together with the film 'Pranam Khareedu,' which also marked the debut of another great, R Narayana Murthy Garu.”

Over the decades, the two developed a bond that extended beyond cinema. Chiranjeevi fondly remembered Kota Garu not only for his unmatched acting range but also for his sharp wit and warmth: “His acting brilliance left everyone in awe, but what made him even more special was his presence — always full of humor, insight, and kindness. Every shoot with him was a day filled with laughter and learning.”

Highlighting Kota's mastery across genres, dialects, and formats — from stage to screen — Chiranjeevi said: “There wasn’t a role he couldn’t play or a character he couldn’t bring to life. Each performance was a masterclass. I had the privilege of working with him in many films, and each was a memorable experience.”

He expressed his deep sorrow at the loss: “The thought that he is no longer with us is heartbreaking. His passing is an irreplaceable loss to Telugu cinema. Artists like Kota Garu come once in a lifetime.”

Concluding his tribute, Chiranjeevi offered his prayers: “I pray for eternal peace to his noble soul and extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who loved him.”

Kota Srinivasa Rao’s legacy is sure to live on, not just through the unforgettable characters he portrayed, but in the hearts of colleagues like Chiranjeevi — who, like countless others, continue to be inspired by his life, talent, and spirit.