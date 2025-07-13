Kota Srinivasa Rao's Death: YS Jagan Extends Condolences

AP Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed sadness over the death of veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao. He said Kota’s passing is a huge loss to the Telugu film industry.

Jagan shared his condolences on Twitter, saying that Kota Srinivasa Rao was known for his unique roles and had received many honors, including the Padma Shri. He added that Kota's contributions to Telugu cinema will always be remembered.

Jagan offered prayers for his soul to rest in peace and expressed deep sympathy to his family, friends, and fans.

He said that Kota entertained audiences with many memorable performances and that his death leaves a big void in the industry.