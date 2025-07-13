Bank Holiday on Monday, July 14: Why Are Banks Closed in This State Tomorrow?

Planning to visit the bank on Monday, July 14, 2025? If you're in Meghalaya, it's better to wait — banks will remain shut across the state due to a public holiday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed July 14 as a bank holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs holidays for banking operations. Each state follows a calendar approved by the RBI that includes national holidays, regional festivals, and other specific events.

Why the Bank Holiday?

Banks in Meghalaya will be closed on July 14 to mark the Behdeinkhlam Festival, a major cultural celebration observed by the Pnar community. According to the Meghalaya government, this annual festival — which means “chasing away the plague” — is held in July after sowing season. It's one of the most significant traditional festivals for the Jaintia tribesand is celebrated with prayers for good harvests and protection from disease.

The main celebrations take place in Jowai and include colorful rituals, dances, and community gatherings.

Other Bank Holidays in July 2025

Here are some upcoming bank holidays in July 2025:

July 14 (Monday) – Meghalaya: Behdeinkhlam Festival

July 16 (Wednesday) – Uttarakhand: Harela Festival

July 17 (Thursday) – Meghalaya: Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh

July 19 (Saturday) – Tripura: Ker Puja

July 20 (Sunday) – Nationwide bank holiday

July 26 (Saturday) – Nationwide bank holiday (Fourth Saturday)

July 27 (Sunday) – Nationwide bank holiday

July 28 (Monday) – Sikkim: Drukpa Tshe-zi

Always check the RBI's official holiday list or confirm with your local bank before planning any important transactions.