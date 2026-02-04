Chandrahass Faces Backlash Over Obscene Song; JD Chakravarthy Reacts

Concerns are growing over the increasing use of obscene and crude lyrics in Telugu film songs, with critics pointing out that slang popularised on social media is being freely used by lyricists in the name of “trends”. The issue has now sparked fresh controversy after actor Chandrahass, popularly referred to as the “Attitude Star”, sang an explicit song on stage at a public event, drawing sharp criticism.

The episode triggered widespread backlash on social media, especially after clips circulated claiming that senior actor JD Chakravarthy had applauded the performance. Responding to the controversy, JD Chakravarthy has now issued a strong clarification, expressing anger over both the incident and the misinformation surrounding it.

“I was completely shocked when Chandrahass started singing that song. Initially, I didn’t even understand what he was singing,” JD said. “Some people have edited the video to make it look like I was enjoying the song and clapping. That is completely false. I did not clap at all. Anyone can watch the full video to understand the truth.”

JD explained that guests at stage events often do not fully grasp what is being said or sung on stage. “Because of that situation, I didn’t immediately register the content of the song. The girl sitting next to me does not understand Telugu and she clapped, which made many people assume that I did too. I do not use obscene language, nor do I tolerate it from anyone in my presence,” he asserted.

Recalling a past incident, JD said he had once even assaulted a director on a film set for using foul language. “When I told the girl beside me that the song Chandrahass was singing contained obscene words, she was shocked and immediately stopped clapping. During the song, Jayanth and I looked at each other and even considered leaving the venue. However, Pooja Bedi asked us not to walk out, and that’s why we stayed silent,” he explained.

Making his position clear, JD Chakravarthy said he does not support Chandrahass’s actions. “If anyone believes films will succeed through such cheap and dirty promotions, it is nothing but their illusion,” he remarked.

Chandrahass, who is the son of television actor Prabhakar, made his debut as a lead actor with Ram Nagar Bunny. During the promotions of that film, his exaggerated body language and attempts to project a bold image led to widespread trolling, with many branding him the “Attitude Star” — a tag he later embraced himself. Although his debut film failed at the box office, Chandrahass is now set to return with Barabar Premistha, which is scheduled for a theatrical release this Friday, February 6, 2026.