Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (BMW) Is a Complete Family Entertainer: Director Kishore Tirumala

Director Kishore Tirumala has described his upcoming film Bhartha Mahashayulaku Wignapthi as an out-and-out entertainer that families can enjoy together in theatres.

The film stars Ravi Teja in the lead role and is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner. Dimple Hayathi and Ashika Ranganath play the female leads. The film has already generated strong buzz with its teaser, trailer, and songs, and is slated for a grand theatrical release on January 13.

Speaking at a media interaction, Kishore Tirumala shared details about the film and its journey.

Explaining the core idea, the director said the story revolves around a husband who shares his life experiences with other husbands, highlighting the struggles he faced and the lessons he learned. He revealed that the film addresses a sensitive question commonly faced by married couples—one that is difficult to answer instantly. “That question finds its answer in our film,” he said.

Kishore Tirumala noted that the story is treated in a fresh and different way, not from a routine husband–wife or love-angle perspective. “This is a strong entertainment film with a lot of relatable moments,” he added.

Talking about promotions, the director said that promoting a film today is as important as making it. “I danced during promotions simply because I felt happy and energetic. It came naturally,” he said. He also revealed that he choreographed a small, entertaining song featuring actor Satya in the film.

The director confirmed that the script was developed specifically with Ravi Teja in mind. “Once we decided Ravi Teja garu would be the hero, we shaped the story around him. Despite having multiple projects, he liked the script so much that he prioritised this film,” Kishore Tirumala said.

Praising Ravi Teja, the director said the actor enjoyed the process thoroughly and trusted the director completely. “He told me not to worry and asked me to execute the character exactly as written. He looks very fresh in the film and even gave a few valuable inputs,” he added.

Kishore Tirumala also expressed confidence in the film’s emotional strength, stating that the central conflict would surprise audiences. “The question asked in the film itself becomes the biggest punishment. Audiences will experience its impact directly on screen,” he said.

The director credited filmmaker Pawan Kumar (Rangabali fame) for contributing to the script and coming up with the film’s title.

Calling this his first Sankranti release, Kishore Tirumala said the festive season suits the film perfectly. “We wanted to make a full entertainer, and it has come out wonderfully. With actors like Satya, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, and Sunil, the comedy works really well. Sankranti gives the right vibe for this kind of fun-filled film,” he said.

Speaking about the heroines, the director said both Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi have distinct roles with strong performance scope. He added that the comedy tracks involving Satya, Vennela Kishore, and Sunil are among the film’s major highlights.

On producer Sudhakar Cherukuri, Kishore Tirumala said, “He is more like a brother to me than just a producer. He never compromises on quality and supports the film wholeheartedly.”

The director also briefly spoke about his acting experience in Mirai, calling it an eye-opening journey, and revealed that he is currently considering a few new scripts, including a devotional mythological project and a social satire.

Concluding, Kishore Tirumala expressed strong confidence that Bhartha Mahashayulaku Wignapthi will offer audiences a joyful and memorable theatrical experience this Sankranti.