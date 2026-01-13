Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: BMC Elections on January 15, Results on January 16
Maharashtra State Election Commission declared January 15 a public holiday in all municipal corporation areas
Election for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, India's Richest Civic Body, is on Jan 15
After a delay of nearly three years, elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are set to be held this week. The State Election Commission (SEC) has announced the full schedule, voting hours, and result date for the long-pending civic polls in Mumbai.
Along with the BMC, elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra will be conducted in a single phase on January 15, 2026.
Election Schedule
The formal election process began in December 2025. On December 15, 2025, the State Election Commission announced that polling for all 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai’s civic body, would take place on the same day.
Key dates in the BMC election calendar are as follows:
December 23–30, 2025: Filing of nominations
January 2, 2026: Last date for withdrawal of nominations
January 3, 2026: Publication of the final list of candidates
January 15, 2026: Polling day
January 16, 2026: Counting of votes and declaration of results
Polling will be conducted across 227 wards in Greater Mumbai.
Voting Time and Public Holiday
Voting will take place on January 15, 2026, from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm at designated polling stations across the city. To encourage maximum voter participation, the Maharashtra State Election Commission has declared January 15 a public holiday in all municipal corporation areas.
Voters are advised to visit their assigned polling booths within the stipulated time.
Voter Strength and Conduct of Polls
According to PTI estimates, over 1.03 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the BMC elections. The polls are being conducted under the Model Code of Conduct and in compliance with directions issued by higher judicial authorities to complete long-pending local body elections in Maharashtra.
With Mumbai heading to the polls after an extended gap, the BMC elections are being closely watched, given the civic body’s significance and its role in governing India’s financial capital.