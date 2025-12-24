Baahubali: The Epic OTT Release Date Announced on Netflix

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s vision has once again captured attention with Baahubali: The Epic, a specially crafted version that brings together both installments of the Baahubali franchise into a single cinematic experience. The film, which premiered in theatres in October 2025, runs for approximately three hours and forty minutes, offering audiences a seamless and immersive retelling of the legendary saga.

Following its theatrical release, fans who missed watching the epic on the big screen have been eagerly waiting for its digital release. Netflix has now officially announced that Baahubali: The Epic will begin streaming on the platform from December 25, making it a special Christmas treat for viewers.

The arrival of the Prabhas-starrer on OTT is expected to draw significant attention, with audiences keen to experience the grand storytelling from the comfort of their homes. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj, whose performances played a major role in the franchise’s global success.

Adding to the film’s impact is the powerful musical score composed by MM Keeravaani, whose soundtrack remains one of the most celebrated aspects of the Baahubali universe.

With its digital premiere scheduled for Christmas Day, Baahubali: The Epic is poised to reach a wider audience and reignite interest in one of Indian cinema’s most iconic sagas.

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