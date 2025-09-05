Aruvi Movie Review: Tamil Film That Left Rajinikanth in Tears is Must-Watch

Commercial films often follow a set formula – a hero-heroine love story, a villain’s entry, a few fights, songs, and a happy climax. But Aruvi is nothing like that. Despite breaking away from these conventions, the film struck a deep chord with audiences and became a runaway success.

Superstar Rajinikanth himself admitted that he laughed and cried while watching the film. Deeply moved, he invited actress Aditi Balan and director Arun Prabhu to his home and personally gifted them gold chains. Even director Trivikram Srinivas praised the film, calling it a masterpiece, and said the last 15 minutes were simply unbelievable.

Released in 2017, Aruvi was made on a shoestring budget of just ₹1 crore but went on to gross over ₹35 crore at the box office. Interestingly, this was the debut film for both director Arun Prabhu and lead actress Aditi Balan.

The Story

Aruvi grows up as a pampered daughter, especially close to her father. But one tragic accident changes everything. When a shocking truth about her life comes to light, her own family disowns her, refusing to believe her innocence. Heartbroken, she is forced to leave home.

A Heart-Wrenching Journey

Instead of receiving sympathy, society exploits her vulnerability. Betrayed by three men, Aruvi, with the support of her transgender friend Emily, decides to reveal her painful story on a live television debate. From that point, the narrative takes a gripping turn. Why did her father, who loved her deeply, abandon her? What was the life-changing issue that shattered her world? And how did she face the reality of death?

The Emotional Climax

Though the beginning may feel slow, one pivotal incident makes the story powerfully engaging. Wrongly accused and punished for something she never did, Aruvi endures unimaginable pain. The climax, with her heartfelt words, is so powerful that it leaves viewers in tears.

With an IMDb rating of 8.3, Aruvi is not just a film but an emotional experience. Available on Amazon Prime Video, this is one movie you should not miss.