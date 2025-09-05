Baaghi 4 Twitter Review: Tiger Shroff’s Gory Action Spectacle Splits the Internet

Action films in the Hindi film industry are slowly taking a new shape irrespective of how they are being received by the audiences. Bollywood, which has been riding high on the Saiyaara wave, has also managed to score yet another decent hit in Param Sundari. Breaking the pattern, producer Sajid Nadiadwaala decided to release Baaghi 4, Tiger Shroff's action movie franchise.

From what the promos had suggested, Baaghi 4 promises to be a gory action thriller with a lot of bloodshed, with Sanjay Dutt playing the role of an antagonist. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is the female lead alongside Sonam Bajwa, who is also playing one of the main roles in the movie. Despite starting off on a slow note, Baaghi 4 managed to rake in good pre-bookings and even crossed 1 lakh tickets on Book My Show.

Box office trackers put Baaghi 4's first day collections to be in the range of Rs.8-9 crores, and it all depends on word of mouth now. If audience reviews are good, then the film is all set to open on a decent note, and the collections will only get better in the days to come. Let's see what the reactions are like from early audiences who managed to watch the movie.

Baaghi 4 Dekhne se badhiya The conjuring last rites dekh lena. Conjuring >>>>>>>>>> Baaghi 4 pic.twitter.com/rOhLaiPtN1 — Collor X (@collor_x) September 5, 2025

#Baaghi4 Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5)

Dark, gritty & soaked in GORE! 🔥#TigerShroff brings madness, mayhem & mass elevation like never before! 🐯⚡

If you’re a true #Baaghi fan, this 4th chapter is an absolute MUST-WATCH! 🎬💥#Baaghi4 pic.twitter.com/RggOheHcTD — lil Dove 🍁 (@iAyushiRajput) September 5, 2025

Early review of BAAGHI 4 are out and it is worst than Ganpath.

Another cringefest delivered by @iTIGERSHROFF and @duttsanjay . pic.twitter.com/yODrxL8os8 — The Opinion Cut(ToC) (@theopinioncut14) September 5, 2025

From the early reactions, it appears Baaghi 4 might work and resonate well with the audiences owing to Tiger Shroff's acting but the same might not be said for the film's plot and the director's skill. If you are a fan of gory action thrillers, Baaghi 4 could work well for you, and it remains to be seen how big a hit Baaghi 4 becomes at the domestic box office.