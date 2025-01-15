Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Luxurious Alibaug Villa: Details Inside

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all set for a grand housewarming bash at her Alibaug retreat with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. While the couple finally returned to the country after participating in the Australian test series recently, they did little beyond planning for what is going to be a dream bash.

A video has gone viral online, wherein pooja essentials are being taken to their new place through a jetty. A priest is also seen sitting on the ferry. The couple leaves no stone unturned to begin their new life in Alibaug in the most traditional and auspicious way possible.

Anushka and Virat's new house in Alibaug is still under construction, but the couple cannot wait to begin their new life together. Recently, Anushka posed with her fans and fans of cricket, further making her way to their new house aboard a speedboat. Virat, too, had left for Alibaug soon after Anushka.

Virat and his wife Anushka bought a new luxury home in Alibaug- a 2,000 sq ft villa -for Rs 6 crore in 2023. It boasts an expansive 400 sq ft swimming pool and a whole lot more. Apart from that, the lovebirds have bought a farmhouse worth Rs 19.24 crore.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has been on a hiatus from acting since then, focusing on her personal life and endorsements.

With their new home in Alibaug ready to welcome them, Anushka and Virat are all set to start this new chapter in their lives. The couple's fans are eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of their new home and celebrate this special moment with them.

