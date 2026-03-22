Anirudh XV Concert Pics: Hyderabad Sees a Blockbuster Night

Music composer and performer Anirudh Ravichander delivered a blockbuster night with his first-ever live concert in Hyderabad, titled Anirudh XV, celebrating 15 years of his musical journey. The event, held at Gachibowli Stadium, turned out to be one of the most electrifying and well-attended music concerts the city has witnessed in recent years.

Thousands of fans thronged the stadium परिसर, with many walking long distances to reach the venue while adhering to traffic and security guidelines. The enthusiasm was particularly evident among the youth, who turned up in large numbers and created a vibrant, festival-like atmosphere.

The four-hour-long concert remained high on energy from start to finish. Anirudh kept the audience thoroughly engaged with his dynamic stage presence, delivering one hit after another. Fans were seen singing along, dancing, and even going into a trance-like state as the composer performed his chartbusters live.

Adding to the excitement, actor Nani made a special appearance at the concert. The live performance of the popular “Aaya Sher” track from Nani’s film Paradise drew massive cheers, further elevating the crowd’s energy levels.

The event witnessed overwhelming demand, with over 1.5 lakh fans reportedly showing interest in tickets, while the stadium could accommodate only around 30,000 attendees. As per estimates, more than 30,000 people attended the concert, making it one of the most sought-after live music events in Hyderabad’s history.

Security and crowd management were handled efficiently, with police deployed in large numbers to ensure safety. The arrangements were widely appreciated, contributing to the smooth execution of the event.

Overall, Anirudh XV not only marked a milestone in Anirudh’s career but also set a new benchmark for live concerts in Hyderabad, leaving fans craving for more.