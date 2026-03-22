Koragajja of Sudheer Attavar will be in 3D Technology

Sudheer Attavar’s Koragajja, which was preparing for its theatrical release, has been postponed once again- but this time for a compelling reason. Marking Ugadi, the team revealed that the film will now be presented in 3D technology, adding a fresh layer of excitement to the project.

While most 3D films are shot natively during production, converting a completed 2D film into 3D is an expensive and complex process. However, after watching the final cut, an international distribution company reportedly labelled Koragajja a “world-class film,” praising its locations, production quality, and cinematic scale. They recommended a premium 3D conversion, suggesting that it could elevate the film’s impact and help it connect with global audiences beyond language barriers.

Considering this, producer Trivikram Sapalya has decided to release Koragajja in both 2D and 3D formats under the banners of Trivikram Cinemas and Success Films. Director Sudheer Attavar expressed his delight over the upgrade, with a dedicated team of nearly 40 professionals currently working on the conversion.

To enhance the visual experience further, the climax has been reshot underwater. The sequence was filmed at the “Vismaya” studio in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, owned by Malayalam star Mohanlal. A custom underwater set was built for the shoot, with cinematographer Manoj Pillai capturing the scenes using four cameras.

Actress Shruti performed the underwater portions herself, a rarity in Kannada cinema since the era of Dr. Rajkumar. She underwent nearly 15 days of training before performing the high-risk stunts. Safety teams, including scuba divers, medical staff, and an ambulance, were stationed throughout the shoot.

One of the standout moments involved Shruti leaping from a height of almost 30 feet into water with a harness and resurfacing on camera. She also performed a 22-second underwater take without oxygen support, showcasing remarkable commitment.

These additions have significantly increased the film’s budget, with producer Trivikram Sapalya investing an additional 12 crore solely for the underwater sequence, as confirmed by executive producer Vidyadhar Shetty.