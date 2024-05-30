Anant-Radhika’s Pre-wedding Bash: Ranveer’s Pics Go Viral

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s lavish second round of European pre-wedding celebrations began in Italy on Wednesday. A ‘starry musical night’ marked the beginning of the wedding celebrations. The pictures and videos from the grandest cruise party has flooded the internet.

We know that all the A-listers from Bollywood are attending the Ambani family’s wedding celebrations. Among these celebs, a picture of Ranveer Singh posing with a fan from the glittering event has caught the attention of netizens. The Singham Again actor was looking dapper in a stylish navy blue satin shirt paired with white pants and matching shoes.

Take a look at the viral pic here:

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, who is still in the celebratory mood after his Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL trophy last week, was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport on Thursday morning. SRK was seen boarding a private jet along with his family and manager Pooja Dadlani to attend Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding bash in Italy and France.

Also Read: Must-Know Details: Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant's 2nd Pre-Wedding Bash at Italy

