Must-Know Details: Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant's 2nd Pre-Wedding Bash at Italy

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to celebrate their upcoming wedding with a four-day event on a lavish cruise in Italy and France. The invite, titled 'La Vita è Un Viaggio,' promises an adventure of a lifetime for all the guests.

The itinerary for the celebration is absolutely jaw-dropping! The event will kick off with a classic cruise-themed lunch party, followed by a glamorous 'Starry Night' evening. Day 2 will feature a 'Roman Holiday' and a spectacular Toga Party. On Day 3, there will be a special celebration for Veda, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's daughter, on the eve of her turning one year old, followed by Le Masquerade and an after-party named Pardon My French. The grand finale on June 1, 'La Dolce Vita,' will bring the bash to a close in the most magnificent way.

With around 800 guests expected to attend, including A-list Bollywood celebrities and business tycoons, this event is sure to be the talk of the town. The guest list already includes stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and MS Dhoni, making this celebration an absolute must-attend affair.

With 600 staff members working tirelessly to ensure the guests' every need is catered to, this pre-wedding bash is set to be an unparalleled, opulent extravaganza that will be remembered for years to come!