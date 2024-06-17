Fabien Frankel talks about filming 'House of the Dragon’ at the same place as ‘Gladiator'

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actor Fabien Frankel, who plays Ser Criston Cole in the streaming show 'House of the Dragon', has shared that the latest episode of the show was filmed at Bourne Wood where the opening sequence of 'Gladiator' was shot.

'House of the Dragon' is set 200 years before 'Game of Thrones', and is based on George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood'.

It showcases the Targaryen War and the Dance of the Dragons, pivotal events in the GOT franchise.

Talking about the same location where the opening scene of 'Gladiator', Fabien said, "I don't want to spoil anything but there is an absolute beast of an episode and some of it was filmed at Bourne Wood, where they filmed the opening sequence of Gladiator. For weeks, it was me, Freddie Fox, who plays Ser Gwayne Hightower (Alicent's brother) at the heart of it with (director) Alan Taylor, Ryan (Condal, showrunner). On many occasions, I remember thinking 'I'll never get to do anything like this again'."

He further mentioned, "It was extraordinary! And an added bonus was that I got to become firm friends with Freddie who is a great man, intelligent, warm, incredibly self-deprecating and hilariously funny. After a long, exhausting day of filming, we would meet in the bar with mud in our hair and mud on our boots and have a drink. It was so memorable."

'House of the Dragon' season 2 streams on JioCinema.

