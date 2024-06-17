Sullivan calls on PM Modi as India-US work on deepening strategic partnership

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured the visiting US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan of deepening the India-US strategic partnership during his third term.

"Met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. India is committed to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for global good," Prime Minister Modi posted on X after Sullivan called him here on Monday evening.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated that NSA Sullivan briefed PM Modi on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly under the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) such as semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence, telecom, defence, critical minerals, and space, among others.

"PM expressed satisfaction at the speed and scale of the growing bilateral partnership in all areas and the convergence of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," it said.

Sullivan's visit to India takes place after last Friday's interaction between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden following the conclusion of the G7 Summit's Outreach Session in Italy's Borgo Egnazia.

The Prime Minister recalled his "recent positive interaction" with President Biden and reaffirmed his commitment to continue to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for global good and take it to greater heights in his new term.

Earlier, Sullivan called on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar before holding the annual review meeting of the iCET along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"Delighted to welcome US NSA Jake Sullivan in New Delhi today morning. A comprehensive discussion on a broad range of bilateral, regional, and global issues. Confident that India-US strategic partnership will continue to advance strongly in our new term," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after he met Sullivan.

The US NSA arrived in India after attending and addressing the Peace Summit on Ukraine hosted by Switzerland over the weekend.

India also attended the event, but did not associate itself with any communique or document emerging from the Summit.

Sullivan visited Delhi around the same time last year, meeting PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar, and NSA Doval as both countries unveiled a roadmap for cooperation at a stakeholder event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on advancing India-US iCET partnership, just ahead of Prime Minister Modi's landmark visit to Washington.

Both NSAs have acknowledged that the iCET unveiled by PM Modi and US President Biden in May 2022 will play a defining role in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

