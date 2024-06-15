Kangana shares video of PM Modi with Giorgia Meloni; hails his support for women

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently won the Lok Sabha seat from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, shared the video of Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni taking a selfie with PM Modi as the two leaders met for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 Outreach Summit in Apulia, Italy.

On Saturday, Kangana took to her social media to share a video, as she wrote: "One of the most endearing qualities of Modi ji is that he makes women feel that he is rooting for them and wants them to rise [followed by a heart emoji[ no wonder PM Meloni thinks that Modi ji is team Meloni.”

In the video, Meloni can be heard saying: "Hello from the Melodi team."

The video was shared by Italy's PM Georgia Meloni on her X handle where she is seen greeting in the video, capturing both leaders together.

PM Modi travelled to Italy's Apulia region to participate in the G7 Outreach Summit earlier this week upon the invitation of the Italian Prime Minister. This was PM Modi's first overseas visit after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

Also, this is not the first time Meloni shared a selfie with PM Modi. Last December, during the COP28 summit in Dubai, she shared the selfie, tagging it as 'Good friends at COP28'.

PM Modi re-shared Meloni’s video on his X, and wrote: “Long live India-Italy friendship!”

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently spending some quality family time. The actor recently took to her Instagram stories to wish her cousin Varun on his wedding.

Sharing a picture of Varun and his bride on her Instagram stories, she wrote: “Le bhai tera bhi ho gaya kaam, sabse chota lekin shaadi ki sabse jaldi."

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for her directorial venture, ‘Emergency’ in which she will be seen portraying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film explores the turbulent years of the Indian government's 1975–1977 Emergency, providing a gripping depiction of political intrigue and power struggles.

