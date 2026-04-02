Amba’s Revenge – Tollywood's First AI-Based Feature Film

Marking a technological milestone in the Telugu film industry, “Amba’s Revenge” is set to become the first full-length Telugu feature film created with the support of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The title poster of the film was unveiled on the occasion of

Hanuman Vijayotsavam .

Produced by Srikanth Reddy Kunduru and co-produced by Rani Madison, the film is being developed under the creative direction of Jayavardhan Madi. The project draws inspiration from the powerful character Amba from the Mahabharata and presents her story through a fresh and innovative mythological narrative using advanced AI technology. The film is being jointly produced by Sri Lalitakala Chitralu and Nakka Thoka Films.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Srikanth Reddy Kunduru and creative director Jayavardhan Madi said that the project marks the beginning of a new experimental phase in Telugu cinema. They explained that cutting-edge AI tools are being used in visual design, character creation, and narrative development to present the story in a unique cinematic style. The title poster release on

Hanuman Vijayotsavam is the first step in introducing the project to audiences, and more details will be announced soon.

The film is being seen as a significant step toward AI-driven storytelling in Telugu cinema. By blending mythology with modern technology, “Amba’s Revenge” has already generated curiosity and interest among movie lovers and industry observers alike.