Stock Market Holiday April 3 for Good Friday!

The Indian stock market will have a shortened trading week as both the NSE and BSE will remain closed on Friday, April 3, 2026, due to Good Friday.

Earlier in the same week, the markets were also shut on Tuesday in observance of Mahavir Jayanti. With two holidays in one week, trading activity is reduced, giving investors fewer active trading days.

Total Stock Market Holidays in 2026

As per the official calendar, there are 16 stock market holidays scheduled for the year 2026. Out of these, 5 holidays have already been observed.

After the Good Friday closure, there will still be 10 more non-trading days spread across the remaining months of the year.

What This Means for Investors

A holiday-shortened week usually leads to lower trading volumes and limited market movement. Investors often plan their trades carefully around such holidays to avoid delays in settlement and execution.

Tracking the holiday calendar is important, especially for traders dealing in short-term positions.

Conclusion

With multiple holidays falling in the same week, the Indian stock market will see reduced trading sessions. Investors are advised to stay updated with the holiday schedule and plan their trades accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

Also read: Maundy Thursday 2026: Last Supper, Foot Washing, Importance