Rakasa Theatrical and OTT: 27 Crore Pre-Release Business

Rakasa, starring Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika, has generated impressive pre-release business figures, underlining the growing buzz around the film ahead of its theatrical debut. Produced by Niharika Konidela under the Pink Elephant Pictures banner, the film is slated for a worldwide release on April 3, with US premieres scheduled for the night of April 2.

According to trade sources, Rakasa has secured a solid ₹12.5 crore from theatrical rights across the Telugu states. The overseas theatrical rights have been valued at ₹2.25 crore, while Karnataka and the rest of India combined have fetched ₹1.25 crore.

In the non-theatrical segment, the film has already locked ₹10 crore through OTT rights and ₹1 crore from audio rights, taking the overall pre-release business to a notable level. However, the Hindi dubbing and television satellite rights are yet to be sold, leaving further scope for additional revenue.

The film has been riding on strong promotional momentum, with the fresh pairing of Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika drawing attention, particularly among younger audiences. Industry observers note that the film’s intriguing title, coupled with effective marketing by Pink Elephant Pictures, has helped build anticipation in the market.

With a cumulative pre-release business nearing the ₹27 crore mark (excluding unsold Hindi dubbing and TV satellite rights), Rakasa will be aiming for a strong opening at the box office. The coming weekend is expected to be crucial in determining whether the film can translate its pre-release buzz into commercial success.

All eyes are now on April 3, as Rakasa hits screens worldwide amid rising expectations.