OTT Releases for Long Weekend: XO Kitty Season 3, Sitaare Zameen Par & More

While The Revenge continues to perform well in theatres, OTT platforms are packed with fresh content this week. From March 31 to April 5, 2026, streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more are bringing a variety of movies and series across genres.

Whether you enjoy comedy, drama, romance, or action, there’s something new to watch this weekend.

Latest OTT Releases to Watch

Drama & Comedy Series

He Kay Navin?

This Marathi web series stars Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat. It tells the story of a married woman who takes a break from her career to explore a new business venture. The show is now streaming on ZEE5.

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

A courtroom-based comedy drama set in a fictional district court, the show returns with more interesting and humorous cases. It will stream on Netflix from April 3.

International Series

XO, Kitty Season 3

The final season of this popular spin-off focuses on Kitty’s life in Korea, her friendships, and her emotional journey. It premieres on Netflix on April 2.

Bloodhounds 2

This action-packed Korean drama returns with a new storyline set in an underground boxing world. It will stream on Netflix from April 3.

Movies to Stream This Week

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

Directed by Vir Das, this film follows a quirky amateur spy caught in a crime investigation. Available on Netflix.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run

Based on the popular TV show, this film takes viewers on a funny journey of two couples traveling for a pilgrimage. Streaming on ZEE5 from April 3.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, this emotional sports drama focuses on specially-abled individuals. It will be available on SonyLIV from April 3.

Vadh 2

Featuring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, this sequel continues the intense storyline. Streaming on Netflix from April 3.

Unique Concept Series

Maa Ka Sum

This series follows a young math genius trying to find a life partner for his mother using algorithms, only to realise that emotions are more complex than numbers. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Conclusion

This week’s OTT lineup offers a mix of entertainment, from light-hearted comedies to emotional dramas and action-packed thrillers. With multiple releases across platforms, viewers have plenty of options to enjoy over the weekend.

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