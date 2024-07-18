Allu Arjun trims his beard, causes speculations of a rift

Allu Arjun and Sukumar's working relationship on Pushpa 2 is under scrutiny. Social media discussions speculate about a potential disagreement between the actor and director.

Reports suggest there may be production challenges on Pushpa 2. Some online rumors claim Allu Arjun requested three filming units for Sukumar, which the director allegedly declined. Additionally, the hero was recently seen with a trimmed beard while on vacation.

It's unclear how these factors might affect the film's production timeline. Pushpa 2 is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. The film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on December 6th, 2024.