Akhanda 2 OTT Release Date, Time and Platform: January 2026 Second Week Premiere on Netflix

Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Samyuktha Menon, failed to rake in moolah in its theatrical run. The film is bogged down by poor reviews. Released after a week-long legal tussle, the film failed to make cash registers ringing in cinemas. Critics have lashed out at the film as logic-defying film from Boyapati Sreenu. Besides high-octane action, it lacked the much-needed drama and emotion. The end result is a box office dud.

Amidst this, Akhanda 2 is preparing for its much-anticipated arrival on digital platforms. The Telugu action drama, which opened in cinemas on December 12 following a brief delay, is now expected to find a wider audience through OTT streaming.

OTT Platform and Expected Release Window

According to industry buzz, the makers have locked Netflix as the streaming partner for Akhanda 2. While an official confirmation from the platform is still awaited, reports suggest that the film is likely to premiere online in the second week of January 2026.

Sources indicate that the digital-first strategy played a role in the limited nationwide release of the Hindi version, with the producers opting to prioritise regional theatrical screens before moving to a strong OTT launch.

What is Akhanda 2 About?

In Akhanda 2, Balakrishna returns as Akhanda, a fierce and spiritually empowered protector who takes on forces of evil. The sequel ups the stakes by introducing a new antagonist, played by Aadhi Pinisetty, whose character is said to possess supernatural abilities, adding a fresh conflict to the franchise.

Akhanda 3 On Cards!

Adding to the buzz, the makers have already confirmed a third chapter titled Jai Akhanda, signalling that the action-packed universe is far from over. With its digital debut approaching, Akhanda 2 is set to reach audiences who missed the film’s theatrical outing, further extending its run beyond cinemas.