UP School Holidays 2025 - 26: Winter Vacation and January Reopening Details

Students and parents across Uttar Pradesh are preparing for the upcoming winter vacation 2025–26, expected to run from December 20 to December 31, 2025. Schools across the state are likely to remain closed for 12 days, with classes anticipated to resume in January 2026. While an official notification from the Uttar Pradesh Basic and Secondary Education Departments is yet to be released, multiple reports confirm the tentative schedule.

UP School Winter Vacation 2025–26: Key Dates

Winter vacation begins: Friday, December 20, 2025

Winter vacation ends: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Schools likely to reopen: January 2026, post-New Year

In addition to the winter break, students will also get Sundays on December 7, 14, 21, and 28, along with Christmas on December 25, effectively extending the rest period. District authorities may further extend the winter vacation depending on cold wave severity, dense fog, and local weather conditions.

Online Classes in Noida and Ghaziabad

Amid severe cold, rising air pollution, and dense fog, several districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, have ordered online classes for certain grades:

Classes up to Grade 5 are being conducted online until further notice

These measures follow government advisories and local weather updates

Parents and students are advised to stay updated with announcements from their respective schools and district authorities regarding any changes in the winter break schedule or online learning directives.