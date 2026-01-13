Winter Holidays For Schoool Extended Till January 17, 2026 in Chandigarh Amid Severe Cold Wave

The Chandigarh administration has decided to extend winter holidays for all schools until January 17, 2026, citing extreme cold conditions and a sharp dip in temperatures across the region.

The decision applies to government, government-aided, and private schools, which were earlier scheduled to reopen on January 15. Officials said the extension was announced after reviewing prevailing weather conditions and prioritising student safety.

During the extended break, online classes will continue to ensure academic continuity. Authorities added that a fresh update on physical reopening will be issued based on weather improvements.

Meanwhile, schools in the neighbouring state of Punjab remained closed on January 13 on account of Lohri celebrations. However, no formal announcement has been made so far regarding an extension of winter holidays for Punjab schools beyond the festival break.

According to reports, the cold wave gripping North India has intensified, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a rare red alert during the Lohri period in parts of Punjab—marking the first such warning this season.

With temperatures expected to remain low over the next few days, parents and students have been advised to stay alert for official announcements and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities.