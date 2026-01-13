YS Jagan Expresses Shock Over Sarlankapalle Fire Tragedy; Seeks Immediate Relief for Victims

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock and anguish over the devastating fire accident at Sarlankapalle village in Kakinada district.

Reacting to the incident, YS Jagan urged the government to ensure that the victims are provided immediate shelter, food, and essential assistance, and demanded ex-gratia of ₹1 lakh each for every affected family as immediate relief.

In a statement, he said that the fire tragedy in Sarlankapalle of Routulapudi mandal was extremely distressing. “Located in a remote forest region, as many as 38 huts were completely gutted, leaving around 120 villagers with nothing but the clothes they were wearing. The way the flames spread like a wildfire and reduced the entire hamlet to ashes within minutes is heartbreaking,” he said.

YS Jagan appealed to the government to stand firmly by the affected families, ensure uninterrupted supply of food and temporary accommodation, and provide ₹1 lakh as immediate financial assistance to each victim family. He further demanded that permanent houses be sanctioned to all families who lost their homes, and that adequate support be extended until new houses are constructed and handed over.

Meanwhile, Sarlankapalle resembled a scene of total devastation following the blaze. Except for three concrete houses, the remaining 38 thatched huts were reduced to ashes within minutes. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to local accounts, the tribal residents of Sarlanka, who depend largely on forest-based livelihoods, had gone to Tuni town, nearly 50 km away, on Monday evening to purchase essentials ahead of Sankranti. In their absence, the massive fire broke out, turning the entire settlement into a charred wasteland by the time fire personnel reached the spot.

The incident has triggered widespread concern, with calls mounting for swift relief and long-term rehabilitation of the affected tribal families.