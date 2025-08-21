VMOU RSCIT Admit Card 2025 Out at rkcl.vmou.ac.in: Exam Dates, Schedule

The Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT) examination. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the test on August 24, 2025, can now access their hall tickets through the official portal — rkcl.vmou.ac.in.

Exam Details

The RSCIT exam, organised by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, is a state-level certification test aimed at enhancing IT literacy among candidates. This year’s examination will take place on August 24, 2025, across various centres in Rajasthan.

Information on Admit Card

The admit card will contain key details such as:

Candidate’s name and roll number

Registration number

Photograph and signature

Father’s name

Exam centre address

Date, time, and reporting details

Candidates are advised to carefully verify the information printed on their hall ticket. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact VMOU authorities for correction.

How to Download VMOU RSCIT Admit Card 2025

Visit the official RKCL website: rkcl.vmou.ac.in

Click on the RSCIT Admit Card 2025 link available on the homepage

Select your district and enter either your roll number or your name along with your date of birth

Submit the details to view your admit card

Download and take a printout to carry on the exam day

Important Reminder

Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. Without these, entry to the exam hall will not be permitted.

For further updates and notifications regarding the RSCIT exam, students are encouraged to regularly check the official RKCL website.