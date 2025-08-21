Oppn uproar continues on last day of Monsoon Session; brief adjournment in LS, Rajya Sabha till 2 pm

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The final day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament was marked by disruptions and early adjournments in both Houses, as Opposition protests derailed scheduled proceedings.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla began the day with Question Hour. However, before any questions could be raised, Opposition members erupted in slogans demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of the voters' list.

With the uproar escalating, Speaker Birla reminded members that it was the last sitting of the session and urged cooperation.

“If you are not allowing the House to run, the proceedings are adjourned till noon,” he declared, bringing the session to a premature halt.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha saw a brief business.

After papers were laid and statements were made, Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out a notice regarding the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gambling Bill, 2025, which had been passed in the Lok Sabha the previous day.

He informed members that the bill was listed in the supplementary business and could be taken up immediately after the motion on the joint committee, with two hours allotted for discussion.

Copies of the bill had been circulated via the members’ portal the previous evening, and amendments were to be submitted by noon. Notices received after that deadline would not be processed.

The Deputy Chairman then addressed Rule 267, stating that 18 notices had been received on four subjects. However, none complied with procedural requirements, and thus none were admitted. This triggered protests from the Opposition benches, who began raising demands under SIR (Special Immediate Resolution).

Before the situation could escalate, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Earlier in the day, ministers laid departmental papers and reports and made brief statements.

With both Houses adjourned and the Monsoon Session concluded, the day underscored persistent tensions between the government and Opposition -- particularly over electoral transparency and legislative priorities.

