Varanasi Schools Extended till February 22; Online classes continues

The Prayagraj and Varanasi district administrations have declared an extension of school holidays given the current Mahakumbh 2025. In Varanasi, online classes will go on for students till class 8 in all board schools until February 22, whereas in Prayagraj, all schools till class 8 will be closed until February 20.

According to the order given by the Prayagraj district administration, teachers are required to attend school as normal, even though schools have been closed. District Basic Education Officer Praveen Kumar Tiwari explained that the school holidays were extended for the safety and welfare of students.

The Mahakumbh 2025 has pulled in millions of pilgrims to Prayagraj, and the district administration's move to extend school breaks is a measured step to ward off any chances of disruption. With the arrangement of online lessons for Varanasi students already in place, they can be allowed to keep studying without the slightest disruption.

Though the long vacation might be a welcome respite for students, parents and guardians must see to it that their children use this period constructively and remain active in their studies.

