TG EAPCET 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Result Out Today, July 18!

Telangana State Council of Higher Education is going to release the TS EAMCET phase 1 seat allotment result on July 18, 2025. Those candidates who have taken part in the online counseling process for TG EAPCET can see their college-wise allotment result from the official website.

Key Highlights

The phase 1 allotment result of TG EAPCET 2025 will be available on the official site tgeapcet.nic.in.

The allotment result can be downloaded by the candidates by logging in using their TS EAMCET credentials.

The candidates who have been allotted seats are required to report to the concerned colleges with documents as per the guidelines of TG EAPCET.

Steps to Download the Allotment Result

To download the TG EAPCET 2025 phase 1 allotment result, follow the steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: Visit tgeapcet.nic.in .

. Click on allotment result link: Search for the phase 1 college-wise allotment result link for TS EAMCET.

Log in with credentials: Provide your login credentials to view the allotment result for TG EAPCET.

Download the result: After logging in, download the allotment result for future use.

Important Details

Those candidates who have qualified for the TG EAPCET 2025 exam are eligible to undergo the online counseling process for TS EAMCET.

The allotment outcome will be available on the official website, and one can view college-wise allotment through login credentials.

Candidates need to report at the allotted colleges with supporting documents for confirmation of admission based on TG EAPCET guidelines.

Stay Informed

The current updates on TG EAPCET 2025 phase 1 allotment result, students can check the official website or use the direct link given. Ensure to stay updated and prepare accordingly for the subsequent steps in the admission process for TS EAMCET.

