Special Ops 2 OTT Release: Full Review, Season 3 Rumors, Episode List, and More!

Special Ops is one of the most successful shows ever in the history of Indian streaming, and ever since the release of its first season, fans have been wanting to know more about Himmat Singh and his team's successful operations in tackling global terrorism. In Special Ops 2, Kay Kay Menon and his team confront the escalating cybersecurity threat and the growing use of AI to jeopardize the security of more nations.

Everything to Know About Special Ops 2 OTT Release

The squad is back, and Prakash Raj joins as a new addition. Special Ops 2 has a total of 7 episodes, and each episode has been titled a day of the week—"Friday" to "Thursday." The main intention of Special Ops 2 is this—in the future, wars might not just be fought on borders but in data forms and digital trenches.

Special Ops 2 is undeniably ambitious, driven by the intense passion of its creators, instilling a sense of anxiety in viewers as they watch. While this is enough for any user to continue with the show, Special Ops 2 misses out on trying to be compelling. The narrative is gripping for the most part, but it falters its way to glory.

Special Ops 2 struggles with pacing, and despite the wacky ideas that the makers have come up with, executing them successfully on-screen might not have been their strongest suit, and this appears reflected in the way some of the scenes were shot. In addition to the growing cybersecurity threat that Himmat Singh has to handle, there is an extra layer involving Prakash Raj that is added to the narrative.

The show tries too many things in terms of narrative, and for the most part, it succeeds. But when one takes a look at Special Ops 2 in totality, it will feel neither here nor there and doesn't give a full-meal satisfaction. However, the ideas and the drama are surely compelling enough for fans to give the show a watch over the weekend.

As soon as Special Ops 2 had dropped on JioHotstar, there was a growing demand from those who watched it over Season 3, and with the way the reviews are flowing in positively for the show, the OTT giant might just green-light it very soon. Since Special Ops targets the events that people keep seeing on a daily basis in newspapers and on TV channels, it makes all the more sense to make it a continuous web series rather than putting an end to the same.