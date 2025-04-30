Telangana SSC Results 2025: 92.78% Pass Rate with Significant Growth

The Telangana State 10th Class (SSC) results for 2025 have been declared, with an impressive pass rate of 92.78%. This marks a 1.47% increase in the overall pass percentage compared to last year's results.

Residential schools emerged as the frontrunners with an outstanding pass rate of 97.78%. Other categories also showed strong performance:

BC Welfare Schools: 97.79%

Tribal Welfare Residential Schools: 97.63%

Minority Residential Schools: 96.65%

Model Schools: 91%

Ashram Schools: 95%

Kasturba Gandhi Schools: 94.42%

Private Schools: 94.21%

The results reflect a notable rise in the quality of education across the state, with various school categories showing improvement. The Telangana government has expressed satisfaction with the performance of students, highlighting the focus on inclusive education and the continued growth of the state's educational infrastructure.

These results are expected to inspire further initiatives to support students across all categories and continue the upward trend in academic performance.