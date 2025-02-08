Telangana schools holiday on February 14; Here's why!

The Telangana government has declared a holiday to observe Shab-e-Barat. The 15th of Shaban is the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. The moon has been sighted, so this holiday will be on Friday the 14th of February.

Shab-e-Barat, commonly known as the "Night of Forgiveness," is a prominent event in the Islamic calendar. It is highly observed all over the world, with many visiting the graves of their relatives and observing fasting.

Although February 14 is not a general holiday, some schools in Telangana will remain closed on this day. The state government had earlier announced a holiday for Shab-e-Meraj on February 14, but it was listed under optional holidays.

Telangana will observe three holidays in February, of which one is a general holiday and the rest are optional. The government's decision to declare a holiday for Shab-e-Barat is expected to bring cheer to the Muslim community in the state.

It is noteworthy that the holiday is not obligatory for all schools, and a few institutions will choose to stay open. Many schools are, however, likely to declare February 14 a holiday, much to the delight of students.

In conclusion, the declaration of Shab-e-Barat as a holiday is a big step taken by the Telangana government, which will be greatly appreciated by the Muslim community of the state.

