Telangana School Holiday for Shab-e-Barat 2025 on February 14

The Telangana government has declared a holiday for Shab-e-Barat, which falls on February 14 this year. Though February 14 is not a general holiday, some schools in the state will remain closed next Friday to observe the occasion.

Shab-e-Barat is also known as the Night of Forgiveness, and it's an important night in the Islamic calendar. This falls on the 15th of Shaban, which is the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. This day is spent by many visiting the graves of their family members and performing fasting.

The Telangana government had announced a holiday for Shab-e-Meraj on February 14 in its calendar. However, it was listed under optional holidays and not as a general holiday. With the sighting of the moon, it has been confirmed that the holiday will be observed next Friday.

Telangana will have three holidays in February, one general and two optional. While schools in the state will remain shut on February 14 for Shab-e-Barat, other schools will not declare a holiday.

The holiday is expected to be a much-needed break for students and teachers in Telangana, who can take advantage of the occasion to celebrate it with their families.

