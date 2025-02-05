Robinhood unit greets actor Devdatta G Nage on his birthday; Releases his look, character name

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) The makers of director Venky Kudumula’s upcoming Telugu action entertainer ‘Robinhood’, featuring actor Nithin in the lead, have now released the look and character name of actor Devdatta G Nage in the film on the occasion of the actor’s birthday on Wednesday.

Sporting a long beard and a rough look, Devdatta G Nage looks menacing as Saamy in the film poster released by the unit.

Taking to its social media handles, Mythri Movie Makers, the production house producing the film, wrote, “Team #Robinhood wishes the incredibly talented @DevdattaGNage a very Happy Birthday. He will be at his menacing best as 'Saamy' in the adventurous entertainer in cinemas worldwide on March 28th. @actor_nithiin @sreeleela14 @VenkyKudumula @gvprakash @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth.”

The film, as the title suggests, has Nithiin playing a thief who steals from the rich to give to the poor. He plays a character called Honey Singh, who is involved in a series of robberies. Nithiin’s character in the film is such that he has no agendas. A courageous person, who has no fear, Nithiin’s character in the film is such that he is willing to take on anybody for the right price.

The release of the film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens last year, has now been pushed to March 28 this year.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, the film has Cherry as its CEO and Hari Tummala as its Executive producer. It has been directed by Venky Kudumula and features Nithiin and Sree Leela in the lead.

The film has music by National Award winning music director G V Prakash Kumar and cinematographey by Sai Sriram.

Art direction for the film is by Raam Kumar and editing is by by Koti.

